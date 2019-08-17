Reviewing Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI)’s and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)’s results

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 55.64 N/A -3.44 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 84 518.15 N/A -6.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% -59.3% -45.4%

Risk and Volatility

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is 142.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.42 beta. Competitively, Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s 52.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.52 beta.

Liquidity

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 and a Quick Ratio of 6.2. Competitively, Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and has 6.6 Quick Ratio. Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 0 4 3.00

$14.71 is Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 62.18%. Competitively Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a consensus price target of $116.75, with potential upside of 38.89%. The information presented earlier suggests that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Blueprint Medicines Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 94.9% and 95% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98% Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Blueprint Medicines Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.