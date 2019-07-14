Reviewing Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI)’s and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s results

This is a contrast between Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 7 23.85 N/A -3.13 0.00 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.33 0.00

In table 1 we can see Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96% -66.1% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is 7.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.1. The Current Ratio of rival BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 5 2.71 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is $13.43, with potential upside of 67.25%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.3% and 20.9% respectively. About 2.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 1.7% -6.81% -47.71% -58.71% -73.68% -48.88% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -8.91% 5.4% 4.27% 82.03% 13.05% 178.24%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.