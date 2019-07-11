Reviewing Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI)’s and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)’s results

Both Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 7 22.99 N/A -3.13 0.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -2.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96% -66.1% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -687.2% -455.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. are 7.1 and 7.1. Competitively, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 18.2 and 18.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 5 2.71 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 73.51% at a $13.43 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.3% and 12.7% respectively. About 2.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 1.7% -6.81% -47.71% -58.71% -73.68% -48.88% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.69% -22.18% -50.86% 45.22% 0% -55.47%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.