Reviewing Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX)’s and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)’s results

Since Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 19 0.00 10.81M -1.27 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 10.73M -4.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 57,745,726.50% 0% 0% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 63,006,459.19% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. are 39.3 and 39.3. Competitively, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 30.9 and 30.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $16, with potential upside of 12.52%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.3% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 33.1% are Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has -8.44% weaker performance while TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 3.12% stronger performance.