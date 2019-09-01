Reviewing Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX)’s and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is 39.3 while its Current Ratio is 39.3. Meanwhile, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has a Current Ratio of 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has a consensus price target of $27.33, with potential upside of 207.08%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.3% and 14.8%. Insiders owned 33.1% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04%

For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has -8.44% weaker performance while Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has 5.04% stronger performance.

Summary

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.