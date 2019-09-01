Reviewing Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX)’s and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.27
|0.00
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-13.49
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is 39.3 while its Current Ratio is 39.3. Meanwhile, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has a Current Ratio of 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.
Analyst Ratings
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Competitively Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has a consensus price target of $27.33, with potential upside of 207.08%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.3% and 14.8%. Insiders owned 33.1% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|-9.21%
|-12.71%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-8.44%
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|3.31%
|-2.5%
|-13.7%
|0%
|0%
|5.04%
For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has -8.44% weaker performance while Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has 5.04% stronger performance.
Summary
Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.
