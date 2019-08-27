Reviewing Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX)’s and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s results

Both Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.95 N/A -0.82 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7%

Liquidity

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 39.3 and a Quick Ratio of 39.3. Competitively, Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 2.2 Quick Ratio. Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.3% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares and 74.2% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares. 33.1% are Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14%

For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has -8.44% weaker performance while Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has 42.14% stronger performance.

Summary

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats Jounce Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.