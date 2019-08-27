Reviewing Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX)’s and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s results

Both Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.27
|0.00
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|1.95
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-26%
|-11.7%
Liquidity
Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 39.3 and a Quick Ratio of 39.3. Competitively, Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 2.2 Quick Ratio. Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0.3% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares and 74.2% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares. 33.1% are Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|-9.21%
|-12.71%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-8.44%
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|5.97%
|-2.84%
|-14.62%
|20.65%
|-32.15%
|42.14%
For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has -8.44% weaker performance while Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has 42.14% stronger performance.
Summary
Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats Jounce Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
