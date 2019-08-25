Reviewing Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX)’s and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s results

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.27
|0.00
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|1.54
|0.77
Table 1 highlights Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|0.00%
|97.6%
|46%
Liquidity
39.3 and 39.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. Its rival IVERIC bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12 and 12 respectively. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than IVERIC bio Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0.3% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 61.9% of IVERIC bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 33.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|-9.21%
|-12.71%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-8.44%
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|0%
|-6.3%
|-10.53%
|-4.03%
|-50.83%
|-0.83%
For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than IVERIC bio Inc.
Summary
IVERIC bio Inc. beats Karuna Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
