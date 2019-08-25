Reviewing Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX)’s and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s results

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77

Table 1 highlights Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46%

Liquidity

39.3 and 39.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. Its rival IVERIC bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12 and 12 respectively. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than IVERIC bio Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.3% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 61.9% of IVERIC bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 33.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44% IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83%

For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than IVERIC bio Inc.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats Karuna Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.