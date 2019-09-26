Reviewing Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX)’s and Its Rivals results

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has 33.1% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Karuna Therapeutics Inc. N/A 20 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.66 2.80

As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 180.77%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has -8.44% weaker performance while Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s peers have 54.83% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 39.3 and a Quick Ratio of 39.3. Competitively, Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s peers.

Dividends

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s peers beat Karuna Therapeutics Inc.