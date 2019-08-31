Reviewing Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX)’s and Its Peers results

As Biotechnology company, Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has 33.1% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Karuna Therapeutics Inc. N/A 20 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.51 2.39 2.83

The peers have a potential upside of 141.32%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has -8.44% weaker performance while Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals have 54.83% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. are 39.3 and 39.3. Competitively, Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s peers have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors beat on 3 of the 4 factors Karuna Therapeutics Inc.