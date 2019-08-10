Reviewing Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX)’s and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV)’s results

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.27
|0.00
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-81.90
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.3% and 3.72% respectively. 33.1% are Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 36.42% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|-9.21%
|-12.71%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-8.44%
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-7.01%
|-16.55%
|-75.65%
|-84.73%
|-94.67%
|-81.86%
For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.