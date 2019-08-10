Reviewing Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX)’s and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV)’s results

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -81.90 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.3% and 3.72% respectively. 33.1% are Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 36.42% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.01% -16.55% -75.65% -84.73% -94.67% -81.86%

For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.