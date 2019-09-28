Reviewing Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX)’s and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s results

We are contrasting Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 19 0.00 10.81M -1.27 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 4 0.00 8.74M -2.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 57,044,854.88% 0% 0% Gamida Cell Ltd. 224,811,585.26% -662.4% -130.2%

Liquidity

39.3 and 39.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Gamida Cell Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Gamida Cell Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Gamida Cell Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $16 consensus target price and a 279.15% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.3% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares and 13.1% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 33.1% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44% Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78%

For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Gamida Cell Ltd.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Gamida Cell Ltd.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.