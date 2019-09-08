Reviewing Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX)’s and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)’s results

We are contrasting Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 20 3.69 N/A -1.38 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.3% and 0%. 33.1% are Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44%

For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Karuna Therapeutics Inc.