Reviewing Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX)’s and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)’s results

We are contrasting Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.27
|0.00
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|20
|3.69
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.3% and 0%. 33.1% are Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|-9.21%
|-12.71%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-8.44%
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.06%
|1.87%
|10.99%
|21.61%
|2.35%
|50.44%
For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Fortress Biotech Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.