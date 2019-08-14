Reviewing Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX)’s and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA)’s results

Both Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 35.01 N/A -2.66 0.00

In table 1 we can see Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is 39.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 39.3. The Current Ratio of rival Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.2. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.3% and 41.5% respectively. Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 33.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95%

For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has -8.44% weaker performance while Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 110.95% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.