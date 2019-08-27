Reviewing Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX)’s and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)’s results

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 78.06 N/A -1.70 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2%

Liquidity

Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 39.3 while its Quick Ratio is 39.3. On the competitive side is, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $23.6, which is potential 74.04% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.3% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 33.1% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5%

For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has -8.44% weaker performance while Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 27.5% stronger performance.

Summary

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.