Reviewing Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX)’s and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 83.59 N/A -1.70 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2%

Liquidity

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 39.3 and a Quick Ratio of 39.3. Competitively, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and has 5 Quick Ratio. Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $22, with potential upside of 51.52%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.3% and 90% respectively. Insiders held 33.1% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 8.38% are Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5%

For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.