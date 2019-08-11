Reviewing Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX)’s and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.65 0.00

Table 1 highlights Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is 39.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 39.3. The Current Ratio of rival Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.1. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.3% and 24.7% respectively. Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 33.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68%

For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.