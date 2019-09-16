Reviewing Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX)’s and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s results

We are contrasting Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Curis Inc. 2 7.12 N/A -0.96 0.00

In table 1 we can see Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Curis Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Curis Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Curis Inc. 0.00% 0% -66.7%

Liquidity

Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 39.3 and 39.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Curis Inc. are 9.8 and 9.8 respectively. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Curis Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.3% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares and 24.7% of Curis Inc. shares. Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 33.1%. Competitively, Curis Inc. has 17.28% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44% Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08%

For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has -8.44% weaker performance while Curis Inc. has 229.08% stronger performance.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.