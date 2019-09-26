Reviewing Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX)’s and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)’s results

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00

Table 1 highlights Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57%

Liquidity

Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 39.3 and 39.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 188.75% and its average target price is $19.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.3% and 90.4% respectively. Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 33.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67%

For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has -8.44% weaker performance while Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 130.67% stronger performance.

Summary

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.