Reviewing Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX)’s and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)’s results

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 52 3.72 N/A 12.15 5.16

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $66.33 consensus target price and a 8.29% potential upside.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.3% and 86.3%. About 33.1% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92%

For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.