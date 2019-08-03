Reviewing Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX)’s and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)’s results

Both Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 69 4.89 N/A 1.15 73.62

Table 1 demonstrates Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 7% 3.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. are 39.3 and 39.3 respectively. Its competitor ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $75, with potential downside of -11.06%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.3% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares and 86.2% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 33.1% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.3% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.72% 2.27% 20.43% 55.98% 25.49% 87.89%

For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has -8.44% weaker performance while ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 87.89% stronger performance.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Karuna Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.