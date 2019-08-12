Reviewing Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX)’s and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s results

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.27
|0.00
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|39
|87.52
|N/A
|-0.44
|0.00
Demonstrates Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. are 39.3 and 39.3. Competitively, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has 7.3 and 7.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.3% and 46.2%. About 33.1% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|-9.21%
|-12.71%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-8.44%
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|-4.53%
|-3.87%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-4.34%
For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.
Summary
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Karuna Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.
