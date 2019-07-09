Reviewing KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR)’s and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH)’s results

As Specialty Retail Other businesses, KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KAR Auction Services Inc. 20 0.86 N/A 2.34 23.27 Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 17 0.37 N/A 1.97 8.35

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of KAR Auction Services Inc. and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to KAR Auction Services Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. KAR Auction Services Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KAR Auction Services Inc. 0.00% 20.9% 4.2% Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.6% 11.6%

Risk & Volatility

KAR Auction Services Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.16 beta. In other hand, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. has beta of 0.45 which is 55.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

KAR Auction Services Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. are 2.8 and 0.5 respectively. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to KAR Auction Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

KAR Auction Services Inc. and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KAR Auction Services Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

KAR Auction Services Inc. has a 137.81% upside potential and a consensus price target of $59. Competitively Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $13.5, with potential upside of 12.69%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, KAR Auction Services Inc. is looking more favorable than Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of KAR Auction Services Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KAR Auction Services Inc. -0.29% 0.37% 0.93% -3.87% 1.46% 13.89% Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 0.18% -10.07% -11.19% -24.46% 5.46% -3.64%

For the past year KAR Auction Services Inc. had bullish trend while Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

KAR Auction Services Inc. beats Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. on 11 of the 12 factors.

KAR Auction Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides vehicle auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities. It also provides value-added services, such as auction related, transportation, reconditioning, inspection, title and repossession administration and remarketing, vehicle research, and analytical services. This segment sells its products and services through vehicle manufacturers, fleet companies, rental car companies, finance companies, and others. The IAA segment offers various loss solutions and salvage vehicle auction services that facilitate the remarketing of vehicles for a range of sellers, including insurance companies, dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, and charitable organizations. This segment also provides catastrophe, vehicle inspection center, and transportation and towing services. The AFC segment offers floorplan financing, a short-term inventory-secured financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a network of 77 whole car auction locations and 172 salvage auction sites. The company was formerly known as KAR Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to KAR Auction Services, Inc. in November 2009. KAR Auction Services, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals. This segment also provides products under third-party brands, such as Clairol, CHI, China Glaze, OPI, and Conair, as well as exclusive-label merchandise. As of September 30, 2016, it operated 3,763 company-operated retail stores under the Sally Beauty banner in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain; and 18 franchised stores in the United Kingdom, Belgium, and certain other European countries. The Beauty Systems Group segment offers professional beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools directly to salons and salon professionals through its sales force, as well as through company-operated and franchised stores. This segment also sells products under third-party brands, such as Paul Mitchell, Wella, Sebastian, Goldwell, Joico, and Aquage. This segment had 1,174 company-operated stores under the CosmoProf banner in the United States and Canada, as well as 164 franchised stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and certain European countries. The company also distributes its products through full-service/exclusive distribution, open-line distribution, directly, and mega-salon stores. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Denton, Texas.