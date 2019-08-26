Reviewing KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR)’s and Its Rivals results

As Specialty Retail Other company, KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of KAR Auction Services Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.82% of all Specialty Retail Other’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of KAR Auction Services Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.14% of all Specialty Retail Other companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have KAR Auction Services Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KAR Auction Services Inc. 0.00% 20.90% 4.20% Industry Average 6.36% 31.45% 9.07%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares KAR Auction Services Inc. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio KAR Auction Services Inc. N/A 22 11.45 Industry Average 354.16M 5.57B 34.74

KAR Auction Services Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for KAR Auction Services Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KAR Auction Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.27 3.36 2.60

The competitors have a potential upside of 52.54%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of KAR Auction Services Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KAR Auction Services Inc. 0.53% 6.07% 25.88% 35.9% 20.97% 48.09% Industry Average 3.75% 6.75% 15.41% 19.94% 24.02% 28.75%

For the past year KAR Auction Services Inc. has stronger performance than KAR Auction Services Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

KAR Auction Services Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, KAR Auction Services Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.66 and has 1.05 Quick Ratio. KAR Auction Services Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KAR Auction Services Inc.

Volatility & Risk

KAR Auction Services Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.15. Competitively, KAR Auction Services Inc.’s competitors are 33.39% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.33 beta.

Dividends

KAR Auction Services Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

KAR Auction Services Inc.’s peers beat KAR Auction Services Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

KAR Auction Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides vehicle auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities. It also provides value-added services, such as auction related, transportation, reconditioning, inspection, title and repossession administration and remarketing, vehicle research, and analytical services. This segment sells its products and services through vehicle manufacturers, fleet companies, rental car companies, finance companies, and others. The IAA segment offers various loss solutions and salvage vehicle auction services that facilitate the remarketing of vehicles for a range of sellers, including insurance companies, dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, and charitable organizations. This segment also provides catastrophe, vehicle inspection center, and transportation and towing services. The AFC segment offers floorplan financing, a short-term inventory-secured financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a network of 77 whole car auction locations and 172 salvage auction sites. The company was formerly known as KAR Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to KAR Auction Services, Inc. in November 2009. KAR Auction Services, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.