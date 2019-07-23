Reviewing KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of KAR Auction Services Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.44% of all Specialty Retail Other’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of KAR Auction Services Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.60% of all Specialty Retail Other companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has KAR Auction Services Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KAR Auction Services Inc. 0.00% 20.90% 4.20% Industry Average 2.92% 16.65% 9.50%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares KAR Auction Services Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio KAR Auction Services Inc. N/A 21 23.27 Industry Average 163.56M 5.61B 78.52

KAR Auction Services Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio KAR Auction Services Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for KAR Auction Services Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KAR Auction Services Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.21 3.35 2.54

With average price target of $59, KAR Auction Services Inc. has a potential upside of 130.11%. The competitors have a potential upside of 44.24%. Based on the data shown earlier the equities research analysts’ opionion is that KAR Auction Services Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of KAR Auction Services Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KAR Auction Services Inc. -0.29% 0.37% 0.93% -3.87% 1.46% 13.89% Industry Average 3.87% 14.68% 9.57% 17.97% 33.16% 31.89%

For the past year KAR Auction Services Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of KAR Auction Services Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, KAR Auction Services Inc.’s competitors have 1.76 and 1.13 for Current and Quick Ratio. KAR Auction Services Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KAR Auction Services Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.16 shows that KAR Auction Services Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, KAR Auction Services Inc.’s competitors are 29.21% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.29 beta.

Dividends

KAR Auction Services Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors KAR Auction Services Inc.’s competitors beat KAR Auction Services Inc.

KAR Auction Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides vehicle auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities. It also provides value-added services, such as auction related, transportation, reconditioning, inspection, title and repossession administration and remarketing, vehicle research, and analytical services. This segment sells its products and services through vehicle manufacturers, fleet companies, rental car companies, finance companies, and others. The IAA segment offers various loss solutions and salvage vehicle auction services that facilitate the remarketing of vehicles for a range of sellers, including insurance companies, dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, and charitable organizations. This segment also provides catastrophe, vehicle inspection center, and transportation and towing services. The AFC segment offers floorplan financing, a short-term inventory-secured financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a network of 77 whole car auction locations and 172 salvage auction sites. The company was formerly known as KAR Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to KAR Auction Services, Inc. in November 2009. KAR Auction Services, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.