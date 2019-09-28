Reviewing KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR)’s and Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)’s results

KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) and Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) compete with each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KAR Auction Services Inc. 26 4.69 132.46M 2.34 11.45 Genuine Parts Company 93 3.57 143.12M 5.39 18.04

Table 1 highlights KAR Auction Services Inc. and Genuine Parts Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Genuine Parts Company appears to has higher revenue and earnings than KAR Auction Services Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. KAR Auction Services Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) and Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KAR Auction Services Inc. 515,208,090.24% 20.9% 4.2% Genuine Parts Company 153,793,251.67% 22.2% 5.9%

Volatility and Risk

KAR Auction Services Inc. has a 1.15 beta, while its volatility is 15.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Genuine Parts Company’s 8.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

KAR Auction Services Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Genuine Parts Company which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Genuine Parts Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to KAR Auction Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for KAR Auction Services Inc. and Genuine Parts Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KAR Auction Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genuine Parts Company 0 2 1 2.33

On the other hand, Genuine Parts Company’s potential upside is 9.85% and its consensus target price is $108.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both KAR Auction Services Inc. and Genuine Parts Company are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 80.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of KAR Auction Services Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are Genuine Parts Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KAR Auction Services Inc. 0.53% 6.07% 25.88% 35.9% 20.97% 48.09% Genuine Parts Company -0.18% -7.16% -3.32% -2.32% 0.63% 1.15%

For the past year KAR Auction Services Inc. has stronger performance than Genuine Parts Company

Summary

Genuine Parts Company beats on 11 of the 14 factors KAR Auction Services Inc.

KAR Auction Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides vehicle auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities. It also provides value-added services, such as auction related, transportation, reconditioning, inspection, title and repossession administration and remarketing, vehicle research, and analytical services. This segment sells its products and services through vehicle manufacturers, fleet companies, rental car companies, finance companies, and others. The IAA segment offers various loss solutions and salvage vehicle auction services that facilitate the remarketing of vehicles for a range of sellers, including insurance companies, dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, and charitable organizations. This segment also provides catastrophe, vehicle inspection center, and transportation and towing services. The AFC segment offers floorplan financing, a short-term inventory-secured financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a network of 77 whole car auction locations and 172 salvage auction sites. The company was formerly known as KAR Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to KAR Auction Services, Inc. in November 2009. KAR Auction Services, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products, and electrical/electronic materials in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items used in the automotive aftermarket, including repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores. The company also distributes industrial replacement parts and related supplies, such as bearings, mechanical and electrical power transmission products, industrial automation products, hoses, hydraulic and pneumatic components, industrial supplies, and material handling products primarily for food and beverage, forest products, primary metal, pulp and paper, mining, automotive, oil and gas, petrochemical, and pharmaceutical industries through 483 branches, 13 distribution centers, and 43 service centers. In addition, it distributes office furniture, technology products, general office and school supplies, cleaning, janitorial and breakroom supplies, safety and security items, healthcare products, and disposable food service products to resellers through 56 distribution centers. Further, the company distributes wires and cables, connectivity solutions, insulating and conductive materials, assembly tools, test equipment, custom fabricated parts, and specialty coated materials to original equipment manufacturers, motor repair shops, specialty wire and cable users, and various industrial assembly markets. Genuine Parts Company was founded in 1928 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.