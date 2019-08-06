Reviewing Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Auto Manufacturers – Major companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.3% of Kandi Technologies Group Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.64% of all Auto Manufacturers – Major’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 27.37% of Kandi Technologies Group Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.78% of all Auto Manufacturers – Major companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Kandi Technologies Group Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kandi Technologies Group Inc. 0.00% -5.90% -3.20% Industry Average 166.08% 10.78% 3.98%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Kandi Technologies Group Inc. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Kandi Technologies Group Inc. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 2.72B 1.63B 12.09

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kandi Technologies Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 7.00 4.00 3.00 2.80

The potential upside of the competitors is 40.68%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Kandi Technologies Group Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kandi Technologies Group Inc. -3.62% 2.5% 3.7% -6.83% 32.17% 46.56% Industry Average 8.69% 10.23% 7.09% 26.49% 19.63% 51.61%

For the past year Kandi Technologies Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Kandi Technologies Group Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.60 and has 2.32 Quick Ratio. Kandi Technologies Group Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kandi Technologies Group Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. is 164.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.64. Competitively, Kandi Technologies Group Inc.’s competitors are 34.63% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.35 beta.

Dividends

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Kandi Technologies Group Inc.’s rivals beat Kandi Technologies Group Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicles (EVs), EV parts, and off-road vehicles in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts. The company was formerly known as Kandi Technologies, Corp. and changed its name to Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. in December 2012. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Jinhua, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.