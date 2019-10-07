Reviewing Kaman Corporation (KAMN)’s and United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX)’s results

Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) and United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX), both competing one another are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaman Corporation 59 3.72 27.40M 1.93 32.94 United Technologies Corporation 133 1.85 759.78M 6.96 19.20

Table 1 highlights Kaman Corporation and United Technologies Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. United Technologies Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Kaman Corporation. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Kaman Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than United Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaman Corporation 46,338,576.02% 8.5% 3.7% United Technologies Corporation 573,116,089.61% 14.9% 4.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.76 beta means Kaman Corporation’s volatility is 24.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, United Technologies Corporation is 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.2 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kaman Corporation is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, United Technologies Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Kaman Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than United Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Kaman Corporation and United Technologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaman Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 United Technologies Corporation 0 1 4 2.80

The upside potential is 25.85% for Kaman Corporation with consensus price target of $72. Competitively United Technologies Corporation has a consensus price target of $157, with potential upside of 17.86%. The data provided earlier shows that Kaman Corporation appears more favorable than United Technologies Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 91.6% of Kaman Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.2% of United Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of Kaman Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of United Technologies Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaman Corporation 0.56% -0.08% 1.85% 8.36% -2.54% 13.03% United Technologies Corporation -0.48% 1.72% -5.64% 12.16% 0.38% 25.47%

For the past year Kaman Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than United Technologies Corporation.

Summary

United Technologies Corporation beats Kaman Corporation on 10 of the 15 factors.

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. It operates through two business segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products, bearings, power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services. This segment serves maintenance, repair, and overhaul customers; and original equipment manufacturer customers. The company's Aerospace segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision and miniature ball bearings; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft. This segment also provides safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries, as well as engineering design, analysis, and certification services; subcontracts helicopter work services; restoration, modification, and support services of its maritime helicopters; and manufactures and supports manned and unmanned medium-to-heavy lift helicopters. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Oceania, and other countries. Kaman Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut.