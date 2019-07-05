Reviewing Kamada Ltd. (KMDA)’s and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s results

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kamada Ltd. 6 1.85 N/A 0.55 10.60 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -8.14 0.00

Demonstrates Kamada Ltd. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kamada Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -165.8%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Kamada Ltd. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kamada Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.39% of Kamada Ltd. shares and 14.3% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 27.75% of Kamada Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 4.73% are Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kamada Ltd. 2.46% -4.74% 4.56% 7.17% 25.38% 16.6% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -11.26% -17.06% 19.32% -66.19% -77.21% 17.35%

For the past year Kamada Ltd. was less bullish than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Kamada Ltd. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets specialty plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The companyÂ’s respiratory products include Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital AAT deficiency (AATD); Bramitob to manage chronic pulmonary infection; and FOSTER for the treatment of asthma. Its immunoglobulin products comprise KamRAB for prophylaxis against rabies disease; KamRho (D) IM to treat prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KamRho(D)IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; snake bite antiserum to treat snake bites by the vipera palaestinae and echis coloratus; IVIG 5% for the treatment of various immunodeficiency-related conditions; Varitect, a varicella zoster immunoglobulin; Zutectra, a hepatitis B immunoglobulin; Hepatect CP, a hepatitis B immunoglobulin; and Megalotect, a CMV immunoglobulin. The company also provides critical care products, such as Heparin sodium injection to treat thrombo-embolic disorders; and Albumin for maintenance of blood plasma. In addition, it offers other products, including Heparin Lock Flush to maintain patency of indwelling IV catheter; Kamacaine 0.5% used as anesthesia for surgery, diagnostic, therapeutic, and obstetrical procedures, as well as spinal anesthesia for surgery; Human Transferrin for diagnostic assays and cell cultures; and coagulation factors comprising Factor VIII and Factor IX. Further, the company develops various inhaled formulations of AAT to treat AATD, cystic fibrosis, bronchiectasis, type-1 diabetes, graft-versus-host diseases, and transplantations. Kamada Ltd. has strategic partnerships with Baxter International Inc.; Chiesi Farmaceutici; PARI GmbH; and Kedrion S.p.A. The company markets its products through strategic partners in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. Kamada Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.