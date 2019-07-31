Reviewing Kamada Ltd. (KMDA)’s and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s results

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kamada Ltd. 6 1.89 N/A 0.55 10.60 Repligen Corporation 67 22.40 N/A 0.37 185.51

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Kamada Ltd. and Repligen Corporation. Repligen Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Kamada Ltd. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Kamada Ltd. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kamada Ltd. and Repligen Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kamada Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Kamada Ltd. and Repligen Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kamada Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Repligen Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Competitively the average target price of Repligen Corporation is $65, which is potential -31.43% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.39% of Kamada Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.4% of Repligen Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Kamada Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 27.75%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Repligen Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kamada Ltd. 2.46% -4.74% 4.56% 7.17% 25.38% 16.6% Repligen Corporation 0.21% 21.8% 15.82% -0.04% 60.75% 28.38%

For the past year Kamada Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Repligen Corporation.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors Kamada Ltd.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets specialty plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The companyÂ’s respiratory products include Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital AAT deficiency (AATD); Bramitob to manage chronic pulmonary infection; and FOSTER for the treatment of asthma. Its immunoglobulin products comprise KamRAB for prophylaxis against rabies disease; KamRho (D) IM to treat prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KamRho(D)IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; snake bite antiserum to treat snake bites by the vipera palaestinae and echis coloratus; IVIG 5% for the treatment of various immunodeficiency-related conditions; Varitect, a varicella zoster immunoglobulin; Zutectra, a hepatitis B immunoglobulin; Hepatect CP, a hepatitis B immunoglobulin; and Megalotect, a CMV immunoglobulin. The company also provides critical care products, such as Heparin sodium injection to treat thrombo-embolic disorders; and Albumin for maintenance of blood plasma. In addition, it offers other products, including Heparin Lock Flush to maintain patency of indwelling IV catheter; Kamacaine 0.5% used as anesthesia for surgery, diagnostic, therapeutic, and obstetrical procedures, as well as spinal anesthesia for surgery; Human Transferrin for diagnostic assays and cell cultures; and coagulation factors comprising Factor VIII and Factor IX. Further, the company develops various inhaled formulations of AAT to treat AATD, cystic fibrosis, bronchiectasis, type-1 diabetes, graft-versus-host diseases, and transplantations. Kamada Ltd. has strategic partnerships with Baxter International Inc.; Chiesi Farmaceutici; PARI GmbH; and Kedrion S.p.A. The company markets its products through strategic partners in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. Kamada Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.