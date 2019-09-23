Reviewing Kamada Ltd. (KMDA)’s and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kamada Ltd. 6 1.64 N/A 0.64 8.80 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kamada Ltd. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kamada Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Kamada Ltd. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kamada Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

On the other hand, Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -64.55% and its average target price is $10.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.39% of Kamada Ltd. shares and 83.5% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares. 27.75% are Kamada Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kamada Ltd. -2.07% 2.9% -2.74% 8.41% -0.53% 13.4% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42%

For the past year Kamada Ltd. has weaker performance than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Kamada Ltd. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets specialty plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The companyÂ’s respiratory products include Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital AAT deficiency (AATD); Bramitob to manage chronic pulmonary infection; and FOSTER for the treatment of asthma. Its immunoglobulin products comprise KamRAB for prophylaxis against rabies disease; KamRho (D) IM to treat prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KamRho(D)IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; snake bite antiserum to treat snake bites by the vipera palaestinae and echis coloratus; IVIG 5% for the treatment of various immunodeficiency-related conditions; Varitect, a varicella zoster immunoglobulin; Zutectra, a hepatitis B immunoglobulin; Hepatect CP, a hepatitis B immunoglobulin; and Megalotect, a CMV immunoglobulin. The company also provides critical care products, such as Heparin sodium injection to treat thrombo-embolic disorders; and Albumin for maintenance of blood plasma. In addition, it offers other products, including Heparin Lock Flush to maintain patency of indwelling IV catheter; Kamacaine 0.5% used as anesthesia for surgery, diagnostic, therapeutic, and obstetrical procedures, as well as spinal anesthesia for surgery; Human Transferrin for diagnostic assays and cell cultures; and coagulation factors comprising Factor VIII and Factor IX. Further, the company develops various inhaled formulations of AAT to treat AATD, cystic fibrosis, bronchiectasis, type-1 diabetes, graft-versus-host diseases, and transplantations. Kamada Ltd. has strategic partnerships with Baxter International Inc.; Chiesi Farmaceutici; PARI GmbH; and Kedrion S.p.A. The company markets its products through strategic partners in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. Kamada Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.