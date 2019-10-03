Reviewing Kamada Ltd. (KMDA)’s and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)’s results

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kamada Ltd. 5 1.72 29.20M 0.64 8.80 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 4 0.00 3.92M -2.95 0.00

Demonstrates Kamada Ltd. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kamada Ltd. 548,872,180.45% 0% 0% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 89,893,824.39% -78.2% -67.1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kamada Ltd. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.39% and 46.5% respectively. About 27.75% of Kamada Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kamada Ltd. -2.07% 2.9% -2.74% 8.41% -0.53% 13.4% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22%

For the past year Kamada Ltd. was less bullish than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Summary

Kamada Ltd. beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets specialty plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The companyÂ’s respiratory products include Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital AAT deficiency (AATD); Bramitob to manage chronic pulmonary infection; and FOSTER for the treatment of asthma. Its immunoglobulin products comprise KamRAB for prophylaxis against rabies disease; KamRho (D) IM to treat prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KamRho(D)IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; snake bite antiserum to treat snake bites by the vipera palaestinae and echis coloratus; IVIG 5% for the treatment of various immunodeficiency-related conditions; Varitect, a varicella zoster immunoglobulin; Zutectra, a hepatitis B immunoglobulin; Hepatect CP, a hepatitis B immunoglobulin; and Megalotect, a CMV immunoglobulin. The company also provides critical care products, such as Heparin sodium injection to treat thrombo-embolic disorders; and Albumin for maintenance of blood plasma. In addition, it offers other products, including Heparin Lock Flush to maintain patency of indwelling IV catheter; Kamacaine 0.5% used as anesthesia for surgery, diagnostic, therapeutic, and obstetrical procedures, as well as spinal anesthesia for surgery; Human Transferrin for diagnostic assays and cell cultures; and coagulation factors comprising Factor VIII and Factor IX. Further, the company develops various inhaled formulations of AAT to treat AATD, cystic fibrosis, bronchiectasis, type-1 diabetes, graft-versus-host diseases, and transplantations. Kamada Ltd. has strategic partnerships with Baxter International Inc.; Chiesi Farmaceutici; PARI GmbH; and Kedrion S.p.A. The company markets its products through strategic partners in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. Kamada Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.