Reviewing KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV)’s and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)’s results

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 17.16 N/A -1.41 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 2881.10 N/A -2.27 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Volatility and Risk

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.07 beta, while its volatility is 107.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 382.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 4.82 beta.

Liquidity

6.4 and 6.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.9 and 9.9 respectively. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$33 is KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 118.40%. Meanwhile, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $18, while its potential upside is 53.85%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.6% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.8% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.7% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.78% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16% weaker performance while Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 256.57% stronger performance.

Summary

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.