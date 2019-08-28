Reviewing KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV)’s and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)’s results

Both KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 16.73 N/A -1.41 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Risk and Volatility

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 107.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.07 beta. Zafgen Inc. has a -0.48 beta and it is 148.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. Its competitor Zafgen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Zafgen Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus price target of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $33, with potential upside of 117.97%. Competitively the consensus price target of Zafgen Inc. is $6.67, which is potential 738.99% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Zafgen Inc. appears more favorable than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.6% and 81.8% respectively. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.14% of Zafgen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Zafgen Inc.

Summary

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Zafgen Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.