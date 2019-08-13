Reviewing KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV)’s and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 18.03 N/A -1.41 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 18.06 N/A -0.89 0.00

Demonstrates KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1% VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 97.37% upside potential and an average target price of $33. Competitively VBI Vaccines Inc. has an average target price of $5, with potential upside of 664.64%. The information presented earlier suggests that VBI Vaccines Inc. looks more robust than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.6% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 55.58% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.7% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 12% are VBI Vaccines Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16% VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than VBI Vaccines Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors VBI Vaccines Inc. beats KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.