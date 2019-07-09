Reviewing KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV)’s and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)’s results

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 17.79 N/A -0.98 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -13.7% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -127.5% -109.1%

Risk & Volatility

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.25 and it happens to be 125.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Tyme Technologies Inc. has a 0.05 beta and it is 95.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Tyme Technologies Inc. are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Tyme Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $35, and a 88.07% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.3% of Tyme Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.8%. Comparatively, Tyme Technologies Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.54% -2.81% 25.94% 28.75% 172.21% 22.68% Tyme Technologies Inc. -3.23% -8.54% -52.83% -25.74% -49.15% -59.35%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 22.68% stronger performance while Tyme Technologies Inc. has -59.35% weaker performance.

Summary

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Tyme Technologies Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.