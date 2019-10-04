Reviewing KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV)’s and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)’s results

Both KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 9.72M -1.41 0.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. N/A 0.00 15.62M -3.44 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 65,943,012.21% -24.9% -19.1% Synthetic Biologics Inc. 3,438,256,658.60% 0% -141.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.07 beta means KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 107.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Synthetic Biologics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.28 beta which makes it 128.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. Its competitor Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.6 and its Quick Ratio is 8.6. Synthetic Biologics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $31, and a 176.05% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.6% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 13.3% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.7% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Synthetic Biologics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16% Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Synthetic Biologics Inc. beats KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.