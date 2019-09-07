Reviewing KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV)’s and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)’s results

Both KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 17.16 N/A -1.41 0.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 72 15.04 N/A -1.75 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1% Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -21.4% -18%

Risk & Volatility

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 107.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.07 beta. Seattle Genetics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.03 beta which makes it 103.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. Its competitor Seattle Genetics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.7. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 118.40% and an $33 average target price. Competitively Seattle Genetics Inc. has a consensus target price of $79.75, with potential upside of 13.18%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.6% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Seattle Genetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% are KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Seattle Genetics Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16% Seattle Genetics Inc. 2.91% 10.77% 13% 0.77% 8.86% 33.62%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16% weaker performance while Seattle Genetics Inc. has 33.62% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Seattle Genetics Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.