Reviewing KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV)’s and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 15.41 N/A -1.41 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1% Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -23.7%

Liquidity

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. On the competitive side is, Replimune Group Inc. which has a 14.3 Current Ratio and a 14.3 Quick Ratio. Replimune Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Replimune Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $31, and a 127.11% upside potential. Replimune Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 average target price and a 18.55% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Replimune Group Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.6% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.9% of Replimune Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.7% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 12.1% of Replimune Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16% Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Replimune Group Inc. had bullish trend.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.