Reviewing KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV)’s and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)’s results

Both KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 16.71 N/A -1.41 0.00 Omeros Corporation 16 12.07 N/A -2.49 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Omeros Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Omeros Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1% Omeros Corporation 0.00% 132.1% -127.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.07 beta indicates that KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 107.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Omeros Corporation’s 195.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.95 beta.

Liquidity

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. On the competitive side is, Omeros Corporation which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Omeros Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Omeros Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $33, while its potential upside is 112.90%. Competitively the consensus target price of Omeros Corporation is $27.5, which is potential 49.38% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Omeros Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Omeros Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 84.6% and 52.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.7% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Omeros Corporation has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16% Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Omeros Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Omeros Corporation.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.