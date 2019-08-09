Reviewing KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV)’s and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)’s results

We are contrasting KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 16.93 N/A -1.41 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 84.57 N/A -1.58 0.00

In table 1 we can see KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4%

Risk & Volatility

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.07 and it happens to be 107.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s beta is 2.2 which is 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4. Competitively, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has 9.2 and 9.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 112.36% upside potential and a consensus price target of $33. Meanwhile, Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s consensus price target is $13.4, while its potential upside is 220.57%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Ocular Therapeutix Inc. seems more appealing than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.6% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 55.8% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.7% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has 3.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Ocular Therapeutix Inc. had bullish trend.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.