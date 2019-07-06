Reviewing KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV)’s and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s results

Since KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 17.92 N/A -0.98 0.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 24 9.17 N/A -2.80 0.00

In table 1 we can see KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -13.7% NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -49.8%

Volatility and Risk

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 125.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.25 beta. Competitively, NanoString Technologies Inc. is 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.29 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.6 while its Current Ratio is 6.6. Meanwhile, NanoString Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The consensus price target of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $35, with potential upside of 86.77%. Competitively the consensus price target of NanoString Technologies Inc. is $29, which is potential -0.45% downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81% and 80.6% respectively. About 2.8% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of NanoString Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.54% -2.81% 25.94% 28.75% 172.21% 22.68% NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.53% 11.46% 21.69% 75.44% 151.12% 88.81%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than NanoString Technologies Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.