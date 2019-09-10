Reviewing KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV)’s and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s results

Both KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 18.77 N/A -1.41 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 5 33.59 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1%

Risk and Volatility

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.07 beta indicates that its volatility is 107.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Mesoblast Limited has beta of 1.85 which is 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.4. The Current Ratio of rival Mesoblast Limited is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $33, with potential upside of 100.73%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.6% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 2.6% of Mesoblast Limited shares. Insiders owned 2.7% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16% Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16% weaker performance while Mesoblast Limited has 25% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Mesoblast Limited beats KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.