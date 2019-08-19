Reviewing KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV)’s and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 17.65 N/A -1.41 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 4 3.19 N/A -0.20 0.00

In table 1 we can see KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MediWound Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.07 beta means KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 107.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. MediWound Ltd. has a 0.5 beta and it is 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.4 while its Current Ratio is 6.4. Meanwhile, MediWound Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MediWound Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $33, while its potential upside is 101.59%. Meanwhile, MediWound Ltd.’s consensus target price is $10.13, while its potential upside is 273.80%. The information presented earlier suggests that MediWound Ltd. looks more robust than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.6% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. shares. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16% MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than MediWound Ltd.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.