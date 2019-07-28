Reviewing KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV)’s and Its Peers results

As Biotechnology company, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 81% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its competitors. 2.8% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.60% -13.70% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 22 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.67 2.85

$30.67 is the average price target of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc., with a potential upside of 81.26%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 133.00%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the data shown earlier is that KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.54% -2.81% 25.94% 28.75% 172.21% 22.68% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6. Competitively, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.25 shows that KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 125.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors are 85.13% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Dividends

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals beat KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.