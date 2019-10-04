Reviewing KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV)’s and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)’s results

Both KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 9.73M -1.41 0.00 Genfit SA 17 0.00 27.98M 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genfit SA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 65,832,205.68% -24.9% -19.1% Genfit SA 166,053,412.46% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genfit SA.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $31, while its potential upside is 176.05%. Meanwhile, Genfit SA’s consensus price target is $56.5, while its potential upside is 282.01%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Genfit SA is looking more favorable than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genfit SA has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.6% and 0%. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.7%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16% Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Genfit SA.

Summary

Genfit SA beats KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.