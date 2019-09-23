Reviewing KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV)’s and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s results

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 15.45 N/A -1.41 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 19 142.57 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 highlights KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2%

Risk and Volatility

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.07 beta, while its volatility is 107.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Fate Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.62 which is 62.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. On the competitive side is, Fate Therapeutics Inc. which has a 6.4 Current Ratio and a 6.4 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The average target price of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $31, with potential upside of 126.61%. Competitively Fate Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $23.75, with potential upside of 33.88%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.6% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.8% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% are KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16% Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16% weaker performance while Fate Therapeutics Inc. has 71.86% stronger performance.

Summary

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Fate Therapeutics Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.