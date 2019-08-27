Reviewing KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV)’s and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)’s results

Both KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 16.32 N/A -1.41 0.00 Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 185.68 N/A -2.52 0.00

Demonstrates KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -217% -136.6%

Liquidity

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. On the competitive side is, Clearside Biomedical Inc. which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 3 Quick Ratio. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $33, and a 117.97% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.6% and 29% respectively. 2.7% are KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Clearside Biomedical Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Clearside Biomedical Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.