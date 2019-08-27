Reviewing KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV)’s and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)’s results

Both KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 16.33 N/A -1.41 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

In table 1 we can see KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chiasma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4%

Risk and Volatility

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 107.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.07 beta. Chiasma Inc.’s 1.12 beta is the reason why it is 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. On the competitive side is, Chiasma Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chiasma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 117.82% and an $33 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Chiasma Inc. is $11, which is potential 114.84% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Chiasma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.6% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% are KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.21% of Chiasma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Chiasma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Chiasma Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.