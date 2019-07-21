Reviewing KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV)’s and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 18.92 N/A -0.98 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 5 10.22 N/A -1.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cerecor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -13.7% Cerecor Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 125.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.25 beta. Cerecor Inc.’s 2.17 beta is the reason why it is 117.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.6 while its Current Ratio is 6.6. Meanwhile, Cerecor Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cerecor Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $35, while its potential upside is 99.43%. Cerecor Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.5 consensus target price and a 128.26% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Cerecor Inc. seems more appealing than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cerecor Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81% and 51.3% respectively. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.9% of Cerecor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.54% -2.81% 25.94% 28.75% 172.21% 22.68% Cerecor Inc. 7.23% 6.19% 20.39% 26.21% 55.52% 69.97%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cerecor Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.