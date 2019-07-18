Reviewing KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV)’s and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)’s results

Both KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 18.56 N/A -0.98 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 18 59.92 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -13.7% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.25 shows that KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 125.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s 163.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.63 beta.

Liquidity

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cara Therapeutics Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $35, while its potential upside is 101.73%. Meanwhile, Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $26.86, while its potential downside is -0.19%. The information presented earlier suggests that KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Cara Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 81% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 60.7% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.8% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.54% -2.81% 25.94% 28.75% 172.21% 22.68% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -2.2% -3.76% 11.84% -4.88% 47.79% 43.92%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cara Therapeutics Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.